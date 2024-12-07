Sign up
Previous
Photo 655
Mystery boats
Every morning and night great lines of these tiny sail boats are towed in and out of the harbour. Does anyone know what it’s about?
See the little white dots near the big ship.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
4
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th December 2024 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Whatever it is, it is a fabulous shot and scene. Maybe they are from a sailing school and need to be safe at night?
December 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
Amazing and wonderful capture!
December 7th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Beautiful picture
December 7th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice, but no idea!
December 7th, 2024
