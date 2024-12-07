Previous
Mystery boats by pusspup
Photo 655

Mystery boats

Every morning and night great lines of these tiny sail boats are towed in and out of the harbour. Does anyone know what it’s about?
See the little white dots near the big ship.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
179% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Whatever it is, it is a fabulous shot and scene. Maybe they are from a sailing school and need to be safe at night?
December 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
Amazing and wonderful capture!
December 7th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful picture
December 7th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice, but no idea!
December 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact