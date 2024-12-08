Previous
The Aida by pusspup
The Aida

Lip smacking smile in the front ain’t she a beauty!
Not sure I’m keen to go for a trip on anything that big but she has a lovely smile.
I’m sure she’s the diva that her name suggests.
Dianne ace
It’s huge! Great pov.
December 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
It ginormous.
December 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
December 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Great capture
December 8th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
Cruise ships are wonderful, and I look forward to my next one
December 8th, 2024  
