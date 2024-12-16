Sign up
Previous
Photo 662
Gallery Majorca
A palatial residence converted into a modern art gallery. Most impressive was the architecture!
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
7
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
art
Babs
ace
This shot has an M C Escher feel to it
December 16th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Babs beat me to it. Very nice!
December 16th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous shapes and angles
December 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great pov and details.
December 16th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Cool POV
December 16th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
December 16th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Nice capture of this lovely architecture
December 16th, 2024
