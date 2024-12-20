Previous
Sagrada Familia (Barcelona) by pusspup
Photo 667

Sagrada Familia (Barcelona)

Just the most amazing building. The light inside and the structures are mind blowing.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Lesley ace
Fabulous!
December 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
You have caught it at a nice time of day.
December 20th, 2024  
