Previous
Guell Park Barcelona by pusspup
Photo 670

Guell Park Barcelona

Another Gaudi construction, Guell Park. An interesting visit to see the buildings around this entrance.
The park itself wasn't so impressive.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
183% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
They do have a nice storybook quality.
December 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fabulous buildings… gaudi is super interesting
December 23rd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous!
December 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact