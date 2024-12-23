Sign up
Previous
Photo 670
Guell Park Barcelona
Another Gaudi construction, Guell Park. An interesting visit to see the buildings around this entrance.
The park itself wasn't so impressive.
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
3
0
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
16th November 2024 7:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spain
Walks @ 7
ace
They do have a nice storybook quality.
December 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fabulous buildings… gaudi is super interesting
December 23rd, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous!
December 23rd, 2024
