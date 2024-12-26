Previous
Valencia I by pusspup
Valencia I

Arts and sciences in Valencia.
What do you do when you reroute the river from the city Centre? Build an amazing parkland and buildings!
What stunning buildings - I took a few shots :)

Just catching up on pics from Spain/December.
26th December 2024 26th Dec 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing architecture.
January 2nd, 2025  
