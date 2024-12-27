Sign up
Photo 674
City of the arts and sciences; Valencia II
Same building as previous post from a different angle. It's just such an amazing building.
Catching up on Spain photos.
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
0
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4519
photos
240
followers
267
following
185% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
20th November 2024 7:51pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
architecture
