Valencia VII by pusspup
Valencia VII

One more fun narrow street scene. Note particularly the Valencia orange tree! These were street trees mostly laden with fruit - couldn't believe it! They look fantastic.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Wylie

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and street scene.
January 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love this - looking down this raw, narrow street - graffiti and all !
January 3rd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
So typical. Lovely
January 3rd, 2025  
