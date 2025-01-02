Previous
Valencia VIII by pusspup
Photo 680

Valencia VIII

This bright yellow house had numerous windows painted with classic portraits -fabulous. I liked this particular shot because of the fellow walking underneath in a somewhat similar pose.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured.
January 3rd, 2025  
JackieR ace
I do like a street art image with an action in it and this is just perfect
January 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well captured - the figure in the window is quite evil looking !
January 3rd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Ha, ha, nice one
January 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact