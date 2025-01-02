Sign up
Previous
Photo 680
Valencia VIII
This bright yellow house had numerous windows painted with classic portraits -fabulous. I liked this particular shot because of the fellow walking underneath in a somewhat similar pose.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
4
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4522
photos
240
followers
267
following
186% complete
View this month »
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured.
January 3rd, 2025
JackieR
ace
I do like a street art image with an action in it and this is just perfect
January 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well captured - the figure in the window is quite evil looking !
January 3rd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Ha, ha, nice one
January 3rd, 2025
