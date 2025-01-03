Previous
San Nicolás, the Sistine Chapel of Valencia by pusspup
Photo 681

San Nicolás, the Sistine Chapel of Valencia

This was gobsmackingly amazing!
Who would know this was here?
Every cm of space was painted, and it was amazing.
3rd January 2025

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Zilli~ ace
Awesome
January 4th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Wow, this is gorgeous!
January 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
What an amazing shot. So much to see here. I spy with my little eye ....... ha ha
January 4th, 2025  
Pat
Wowser! Why don’t we all know about this!
What an amazing chapel and so well caught in this shot.
January 4th, 2025  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot.
January 4th, 2025  
