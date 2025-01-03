Sign up
Photo 681
San Nicolás, the Sistine Chapel of Valencia
This was gobsmackingly amazing!
Who would know this was here?
Every cm of space was painted, and it was amazing.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
21st November 2024 7:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
valencia
Zilli~
ace
Awesome
January 4th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Wow, this is gorgeous!
January 4th, 2025
Babs
ace
What an amazing shot. So much to see here. I spy with my little eye ....... ha ha
January 4th, 2025
Pat
Wowser! Why don’t we all know about this!
What an amazing chapel and so well caught in this shot.
January 4th, 2025
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot.
January 4th, 2025
What an amazing chapel and so well caught in this shot.