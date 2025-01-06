Previous
Door at the Alambra by pusspup
Photo 684

Door at the Alambra

That sounds very mundane for such an exquisite door!
Details in the surviving parts of the Alambra, Granada, were amazingly beautiful.
Diana ace
such a great find and capture, I love the intricate details and lovely wood.
January 6th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Such a fabulous door
January 6th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a fabulous door.
January 6th, 2025  
Christina ace
The most incredible place. Absolutely beautiful
January 6th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful door!
January 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful door. I love the Moorish detail.
January 6th, 2025  
