Photo 689
Photo 689
Feline at the Alambra
Oddly enough there don't seem to be many stray cats in Spain, so when you see a cat its a bit special! This one was very comfortable at this iconic site.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
1
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4539
photos
243
followers
267
following
188% complete
682
683
684
685
686
687
688
689
686
3847
3848
687
3849
688
689
3850
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th November 2024 6:26pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tourist
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
January 11th, 2025
