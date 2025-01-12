Sign up
Previous
Photo 690
Gardens of the Alambra
The wonders of Granada, with date palms in foreground and snow-capped Sierra Nevada mountains in background.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
4
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4541
photos
243
followers
267
following
189% complete
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th November 2024 7:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
landscape
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful gardens and vista.
January 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and capture, such beautiful gardens.
January 12th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Such a beautiful scene
January 12th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
This is beautiful & looks so exotic...
January 12th, 2025
