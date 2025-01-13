Previous
Oceania brings it home by pusspup
Oceania brings it home

As so much of our Spanish tour was driven by motorcycling I thought I should include at least one shot of the racing (as I was official team photographer).
Oceania is in green, and this is the final race that brought us onto the podium (3rd) behind Europe and Asia. The rest of the team is encouraging them on the sidelines. Apparently, this made all the difference :)
Considering Oceania (continental) has only 2 countries compared to the myriad countries in the other continents, it was a pretty fine effort :)
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Susan Wakely ace
Good to have a track side view.
January 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
Well done, both with your photo and also the placing!
January 13th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice action shot.
January 13th, 2025  
