Oceania brings it home

As so much of our Spanish tour was driven by motorcycling I thought I should include at least one shot of the racing (as I was official team photographer).

Oceania is in green, and this is the final race that brought us onto the podium (3rd) behind Europe and Asia. The rest of the team is encouraging them on the sidelines. Apparently, this made all the difference :)

Considering Oceania (continental) has only 2 countries compared to the myriad countries in the other continents, it was a pretty fine effort :)