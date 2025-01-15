Sign up
Photo 693
Streets of Cadiz
A day trip from Jerez - very interesting!
Note the big metal ball - a huge Xmas decoration that was lit up at night!
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th November 2024 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
cadiz
