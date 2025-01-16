Previous
SW corner of Mallorca by pusspup
Photo 694

SW corner of Mallorca

We had an adventurous day exploring the SW of Mallorca in a hire car. It was a wild day and some wild country on the edges of the Mediterranean.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 16th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the rocky formation to the fore with the tree defying the surrounds !
January 16th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous composition and capture, such a beautiful island.
January 16th, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Lovely tones and textures in the rocks.
January 16th, 2025  
