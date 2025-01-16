Sign up
Previous
Photo 694
SW corner of Mallorca
We had an adventurous day exploring the SW of Mallorca in a hire car. It was a wild day and some wild country on the edges of the Mediterranean.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
4
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4549
photos
243
followers
269
following
687
688
689
690
691
692
693
694
3852
691
692
3853
693
3854
3855
694
Views
9
9
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th December 2024 7:49pm
Tags
landscape
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 16th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the rocky formation to the fore with the tree defying the surrounds !
January 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous composition and capture, such a beautiful island.
January 16th, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Lovely tones and textures in the rocks.
January 16th, 2025
