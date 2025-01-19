Sign up
Previous
Photo 697
Spanish cat II
Perfectly at home in the narrow streets and rooves.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
5
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th December 2024 9:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
Kathy A
ace
Posing very nicely too
January 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo cute…. I’ve so enjoyed your Spanish adventures
January 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
So beautiful, gorgeous green eyes too!
January 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty and so clean looking in her snow white coat !!
January 19th, 2025
Helen Westerbeke
lovely
January 19th, 2025
