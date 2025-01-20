Sign up
Previous
Photo 698
Rapunzel
I could just imagine this being Rapunzel's tower prison.
It's probably quite pretty when the climber is in leaf, but fairly bleak in winter.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th December 2024 9:15pm
Tags
tower
,
spain
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely old stone built tower - amazing how these thing can trigger our imaginations to childhood fairy tales !
January 20th, 2025
