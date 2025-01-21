Previous
El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain by pusspup
El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain

There's something about OP's washing all around the world isn't there?
Loved the contrasts here of the washing blowing in the wind against the yellow wall and blue sky.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Diana ace
I love this, such a fabulous sight in some of the southern European countries.
January 21st, 2025  
Bill Davidson
Spectacular image
January 21st, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a super shot. I love a washing line! I especially love the way the 'nightdresses' are filled out with the wind.
January 21st, 2025  
Brigette ace
I LOVE washing photographs!!! one of my favourite things to spot when travelling
January 21st, 2025  
Nick ace
Love how the wind is blowing the dresses open.
January 21st, 2025  
