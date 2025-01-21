Sign up
Previous
Photo 699
El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain
There's something about OP's washing all around the world isn't there?
Loved the contrasts here of the washing blowing in the wind against the yellow wall and blue sky.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
Tags
washing
Diana
ace
I love this, such a fabulous sight in some of the southern European countries.
January 21st, 2025
Bill Davidson
Spectacular image
January 21st, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a super shot. I love a washing line! I especially love the way the 'nightdresses' are filled out with the wind.
January 21st, 2025
Brigette
ace
I LOVE washing photographs!!! one of my favourite things to spot when travelling
January 21st, 2025
Nick
ace
Love how the wind is blowing the dresses open.
January 21st, 2025
