Double rainbow; Mallorca by pusspup
Double rainbow; Mallorca

What a bonus to have these rainbows in this marvelous setting! We watched the weather approaching and the rainbows moving, but this was the best shot of the double rainbow.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Very special.
January 23rd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely capture.
January 23rd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful!
January 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, such a lovely scene.
January 23rd, 2025  
