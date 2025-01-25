Sign up
Photo 702
Art in Mallorca
Wylie 2 took this shot which cleverly captured the reflection of the artwork in the window that appears to be telling the fellow on the phone to 'shhhhh'.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
6
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
art
Dianne
ace
Brilliant juxtaposition!
January 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Very clever Wylie 2. When is he going to join 365?
January 24th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous capture. I hope the chap took note!
January 24th, 2025
Aleksandra
ace
Excellently done! :))
January 24th, 2025
Wylie
ace
@wakelys
initially we signed up together and took turns but then he lost interest, so now he is mainly my muse :)
January 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Cool
January 24th, 2025
