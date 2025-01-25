Previous
Art in Mallorca by pusspup
Photo 702

Art in Mallorca

Wylie 2 took this shot which cleverly captured the reflection of the artwork in the window that appears to be telling the fellow on the phone to 'shhhhh'.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
192% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Brilliant juxtaposition!
January 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Very clever Wylie 2. When is he going to join 365?
January 24th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous capture. I hope the chap took note!
January 24th, 2025  
Aleksandra ace
Excellently done! :))
January 24th, 2025  
Wylie ace
@wakelys initially we signed up together and took turns but then he lost interest, so now he is mainly my muse :)
January 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Cool
January 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact