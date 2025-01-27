Previous
Evening light; The Alambra by pusspup
Evening light; The Alambra

Believe it or not, we looked out our window one evening and saw this, both grabbed our cameras and captured this wonderful light.
What a great location for the AirBnB.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Issi Bannerman ace
Such beautiful light!
January 28th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
I've read so many tales about the Alhambra - a great book too. Loving to see this!
January 28th, 2025  
Christina ace
Stunning in the golden hour
January 28th, 2025  
