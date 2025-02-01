Sign up
Photo 707
Photo 707
top of the world, Mallorca
Its amazing the lengths some people will go to in order to leave their mark. This was not an easy place to get to but it was a fabulous view out on to the Mediterranean.
The Phantom enjoyed it :)
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
4th December 2024 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
Diana
ace
What a great view from up there.
February 1st, 2025
