top of the world, Mallorca by pusspup
top of the world, Mallorca

Its amazing the lengths some people will go to in order to leave their mark. This was not an easy place to get to but it was a fabulous view out on to the Mediterranean.
The Phantom enjoyed it :)
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
What a great view from up there.
February 1st, 2025  
