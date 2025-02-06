Previous
Spanish graffiti by pusspup
Photo 712

Spanish graffiti

The street art in Majorca and other Spanish towns has been fabulous. A meeting of felines here :)
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Babs ace
Big cats and little cats
February 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
That is beautiful, the Phantom does look a bit worried about the meeting ;-)
February 6th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ha ha ... I like it!
February 6th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Haha, love the cat there.
February 6th, 2025  
