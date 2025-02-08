Previous
The castle moat Majorca by pusspup
The castle moat Majorca

As it was internal to the castle it probably wasn't a moat, but what else could it be? especially with that high up door - watch the first step!! The Phantom enjoyed exploring it anyway.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
What an interesting building, looks pretty old and seems to have floodlights. How on earth could he manage to get down there?
February 8th, 2025  
