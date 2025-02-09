Previous
Granada graffiti by pusspup
Photo 715

Granada graffiti

Really wonderful street art in Granada. The Phantom took a well-earned rest here :)
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
195% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brigette ace
i have this same photograph !!!
Raúl Ruiz is the artist
February 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Charming. Little Phantom hiding away.
February 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love this beautiful mural, The Phantom looks so chilled!
February 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful street art, - I think the donkey has spotted the the sunbathing Phantom !
February 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact