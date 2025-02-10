Previous
Streets of Granada by pusspup
Photo 716

Streets of Granada

Guess who popped into the shop for a new rug?
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of all these wonderful patterns and colours. He sure looks cute there, you found the perfect spot.
February 13th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely display of colour!
February 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great colours.
February 13th, 2025  
Brigette ace
supporting the local economy
February 13th, 2025  
Babs ace
I hope he found what he was looking for.
February 13th, 2025  
