Photo 724
Not a good idea!
Some cats just won't be told!
Sagrada Familia, Barcelona.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th November 2024 5:45pm
Tags
barcelona
Issi Bannerman
ace
Little daredevil.
February 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Getting a good view of the city from up there.
February 23rd, 2025
