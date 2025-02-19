Previous
Busking support act by pusspup
Busking support act

Wanting to be close to the music but a little bit shy:)
Busker in the Guelle gardens Barcelona
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Babs ace
I hope the Phantom sang along to the music.
February 24th, 2025  
Tells a good story
February 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous candid, I hope TP enjoyed the music.
February 24th, 2025  
