Previous
Photo 725
Busking support act
Wanting to be close to the music but a little bit shy:)
Busker in the Guelle gardens Barcelona
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
3
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
16th November 2024 6:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barcelona
Babs
ace
I hope the Phantom sang along to the music.
February 24th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Tells a good story
February 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous candid, I hope TP enjoyed the music.
February 24th, 2025
