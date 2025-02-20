Previous
At the Dali museum by pusspup
Photo 726

At the Dali museum

Seems appropriate somehow :)

(all sorts of Adobe backup issues tonight, sorry posting is a bit late)
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
John ace
How fascinating that must have been!
February 25th, 2025  
Wylie ace
@congaree It really was worth the longish train journey!
February 25th, 2025  
