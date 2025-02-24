Sign up
Previous
Photo 730
There he goes!
Off on a walk around Palma on his own, naughty puss!
It might look like March to you, but this album is a few days behind, so I can hang on to him a few more days :)
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
200% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
3rd December 2024 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
majorca
Diana
ace
At least he used the pedestrian crossing, a beautiful image with lovely decorations.
March 1st, 2025
judith deacon
A well trained moggie!
March 1st, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Good to see he's using the crossing
March 1st, 2025
