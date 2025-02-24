Previous
There he goes! by pusspup
Photo 730

There he goes!

Off on a walk around Palma on his own, naughty puss!
It might look like March to you, but this album is a few days behind, so I can hang on to him a few more days :)
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
At least he used the pedestrian crossing, a beautiful image with lovely decorations.
March 1st, 2025  
judith deacon
A well trained moggie!
March 1st, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Good to see he's using the crossing
March 1st, 2025  
