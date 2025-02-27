Previous
Hitch hiking a ride in Mallorca by pusspup
Hitch hiking a ride in Mallorca

Sit down for a bite for lunch just for a moment and The Phantom is off on a scooter! Hope he can find his way back to the Hotel!
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Babs ace
He is adventurous isn't he.
March 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Oh my gosh Love it! So brilliant
March 4th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I hope he enjoyed his ride
March 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a cheeky chap.
March 4th, 2025  
