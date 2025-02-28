Previous
The holiday is over by pusspup
Photo 734

The holiday is over

He made it to Hong Kong, and now to home for his final journey.
It made me feel very sad doing this final photo. Its so final.
Thanks to you all for your very kind thoughts and comments.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Babs ace
Oh dear so sad. He now has his wings though.
March 5th, 2025  
Barb ace
😢😘
March 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Thank you for sharing Phantoms adventures.
March 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
A sad day for all, I thoroughly enjoyed his adventures.😿
March 5th, 2025  
