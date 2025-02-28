Sign up
Previous
Photo 734
The holiday is over
He made it to Hong Kong, and now to home for his final journey.
It made me feel very sad doing this final photo. Its so final.
Thanks to you all for your very kind thoughts and comments.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
14th December 2024 10:03am
Tags
farewell
Babs
ace
Oh dear so sad. He now has his wings though.
March 5th, 2025
Barb
ace
😢😘
March 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Thank you for sharing Phantoms adventures.
March 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
A sad day for all, I thoroughly enjoyed his adventures.😿
March 5th, 2025
