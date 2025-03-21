Previous
Fit to Print by pusspup
An exhibition at the National Library of Fairfax archived photos printed from glass plates! Amazing history of the '30s.
Our friend who put us onto it, looking at the old newspapers in the cabinet. Hopefully he won't mind being included in silhouette.
BoB.
https://www.library.gov.au/whats-on/exhibitions/fit-print-defining-moments-fairfax-photo-archive-selected-mike-bowers
Diana ace
So beautifully arranged and captured, it must have bee such an interesting exhibition.
March 21st, 2025  
Barb ace
Looks like a beautiful and fascinating display!
March 21st, 2025  
