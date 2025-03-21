Sign up
Previous
Photo 735
Fit to Print
An exhibition at the National Library of Fairfax archived photos printed from glass plates! Amazing history of the '30s.
Our friend who put us onto it, looking at the old newspapers in the cabinet. Hopefully he won't mind being included in silhouette.
BoB.
https://www.library.gov.au/whats-on/exhibitions/fit-print-defining-moments-fairfax-photo-archive-selected-mike-bowers
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4653
photos
244
followers
275
following
728
729
730
731
732
733
734
735
3912
3913
3914
3915
3916
3917
735
3918
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th March 2025 1:53pm
Tags
archives
Diana
ace
So beautifully arranged and captured, it must have bee such an interesting exhibition.
March 21st, 2025
Barb
ace
Looks like a beautiful and fascinating display!
March 21st, 2025
