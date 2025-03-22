Sign up
Photo 736
Male Gang Gang
These are an endangered parrot, endemic to Canberra. This fellow looks a bit scruffy and is perhaps young. He didn't make himself very available for this photo shoot either.
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4655
photos
244
followers
275
following
201% complete
Views
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
13th March 2025 10:17am
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
