Previous
Photo 737
Gum blossom at the Botanic Gardens
Bee-autiful blossoms. I just wish that somehow, I could grow this, but I've tried and tried!
As you can see its providing a banquet for the bees.
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
6
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
22nd March 2025 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
Christina
ace
They are gorgeous!
March 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot with the photobombers, beautifully processed.
March 23rd, 2025
Dianne
ace
This is so gorgeous.
March 23rd, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Nice words - 'bees banquet' alliteration works with the beauty of this flower!
March 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous photo
March 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely looking plant.
March 23rd, 2025
