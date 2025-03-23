Previous
Gum blossom at the Botanic Gardens by pusspup
Photo 737

Gum blossom at the Botanic Gardens

Bee-autiful blossoms. I just wish that somehow, I could grow this, but I've tried and tried!
As you can see its providing a banquet for the bees.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Christina ace
They are gorgeous!
March 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot with the photobombers, beautifully processed.
March 23rd, 2025  
Dianne ace
This is so gorgeous.
March 23rd, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Nice words - 'bees banquet' alliteration works with the beauty of this flower!
March 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous photo
March 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely looking plant.
March 23rd, 2025  
