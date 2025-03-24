Previous
Banksia by pusspup
Banksia

Another from the Banksia garden at the National Botanic gardens. This new garden is my fav. Trouble is they have so many species I'm not familiar with (most from WA) that I don't remember all their names. I think this might be prionotes - Merrilyn?
Beautiful capture and presentation, they are such gorgeous flowers.

Google lens says it is a banksia menziesli commonly known as firewood banksia. There was a photo taken in Bold Park WA.
March 24th, 2025  
@ludwigsdiana that's a very good option, thanks Diana.
March 24th, 2025  
