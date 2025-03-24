Sign up
Photo 738
Banksia
Another from the Banksia garden at the National Botanic gardens. This new garden is my fav. Trouble is they have so many species I'm not familiar with (most from WA) that I don't remember all their names. I think this might be prionotes - Merrilyn?
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
banksia
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and presentation, they are such gorgeous flowers.
Google lens says it is a banksia menziesli commonly known as firewood banksia. There was a photo taken in Bold Park WA.
March 24th, 2025
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
that's a very good option, thanks Diana.
March 24th, 2025
