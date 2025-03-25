Previous
Banksia seed pod by pusspup
Photo 739

Banksia seed pod

Once again, I should have taken note of the species, but it was hot and I was bothered.
I do love these banksia 'men' though.
(See author May Gibbs)
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous specimen and beautifully captured and edited ! - big fav
March 25th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely!
March 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely
March 25th, 2025  
