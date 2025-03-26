Sign up
Previous
Photo 740
Banksia in bud
Instead of a seed pod, in this one, the flower is just getting ready to open.
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
1
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4663
photos
244
followers
276
following
202% complete
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
22nd March 2025 1:29pm
Tags
banksia
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beauty.
March 26th, 2025
