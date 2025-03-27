Previous
Talk about your bee-banquet!! by pusspup
Talk about your bee-banquet!!

Just a few of the flowers on the bush must have been at that magic point for the bees while others were of no interest!
27th March 2025

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
What an amazing find and capture, quite the feast going on there.
March 27th, 2025  
