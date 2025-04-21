Previous
Autumn storm by pusspup
Autumn storm

I just couldn't resist stopping to grab some shots of the autumn colours with the storm brewing behind them.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Wylie

@pusspup
Boxplayer ace
Perfect autumn colour and storm light
April 21st, 2025  
Diana ace
Amazing capture with wonderful light and colour, very ominous clouds behind.
April 21st, 2025  
