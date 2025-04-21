Sign up
Previous
Photo 744
Autumn storm
I just couldn't resist stopping to grab some shots of the autumn colours with the storm brewing behind them.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
2
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
21st April 2025 3:10pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
autumn
Boxplayer
ace
Perfect autumn colour and storm light
April 21st, 2025
Diana
ace
Amazing capture with wonderful light and colour, very ominous clouds behind.
April 21st, 2025
