Autumn kicks in by pusspup
Photo 745

Autumn kicks in

A close up of the turning leaves of the street trees.
We live in an’ old’ suburb and the street trees are fabulous in autumn.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Wylie

Lesley ace
Stunning colours
April 22nd, 2025  
Diana ace
wonderful shapes and colours, we are still waiting ;-)
April 22nd, 2025  
