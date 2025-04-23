Sign up
Photo 746
Rain!
As we came out of the shop it was pouring! What a welcome surprise. Fab on the autumn colours. Can you make out the rain drops?
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
Tags
autumn
Susan Wakely
ace
The rain freshens up the autumn colours.
April 23rd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Those colours are awesome. Its been rainy here on and off for two days
April 23rd, 2025
Lesley
ace
Such a beautiful palette
April 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
It sure is raining heavily, wonderful capture and colours.
April 23rd, 2025
Babs
ace
Wow it is bucketing down. Love the colours.
We had 55 mm rain in 5 minutes yesterday and now it is sunny again but very humid.
April 23rd, 2025
Christina
ace
Yes! the colours are sublime
April 23rd, 2025
