Kookaburra sits on the electric wire by pusspup
Photo 747

Kookaburra sits on the electric wire

Kookaburra sits on the electric wire,
Jumping up and down, with his pants on fire.
Ouch, Kookaburra, ouch! Kookaburra,
Hot your tail must be!
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 24th, 2025  
