Previous
Photo 753
Masked Lap Wing
One of the silliest birds, lays its eggs on busy walkways and seriously dive bombs all who walk close by! Somehow, they seem to survive and have chicks.
Used to be called plovers.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
bird
Boxplayer
ace
Absolutely gorgeous detail
April 30th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
The light is catching this lovely bird nicely.
April 30th, 2025
