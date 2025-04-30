Previous
Masked Lap Wing by pusspup
Masked Lap Wing

One of the silliest birds, lays its eggs on busy walkways and seriously dive bombs all who walk close by! Somehow, they seem to survive and have chicks.
Used to be called plovers.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Wylie

Boxplayer ace
Absolutely gorgeous detail
April 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The light is catching this lovely bird nicely.
April 30th, 2025  
