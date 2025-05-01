Sign up
Photo 754
Rainforest zebra stripes
Wonderful stripes courtesy of the sun and palm leaves in the rainforest with some new life sprouting out from the moss.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
10
2
365 Wylie extra
DSC-RX100M7
11th April 2025 12:05pm
Public
rainforest
Maggiemae
ace
You recognised the different greens and shadows beautifully!
May 1st, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful shadows and greens.
May 1st, 2025
