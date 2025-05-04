Sign up
Photo 757
Everyone's a fashionista
Amazing to watch the people around the quay and opera house steps. All dressed up in amazing finery for the occasion.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
5
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
people
Diana
ace
Great street shot, so much more fashionable than here.
May 4th, 2025
JackieR
ace
But looks at the footwear! Beautiful soft clothing and clumpy ( comfy,) trainers!
May 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha , well spotted
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
great street shot ,but obviously comfort comes first with the clumsy trainers !!
May 4th, 2025
Wylie
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@beryl
ladies I think those trainers have platforms!!
May 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@pusspup
- Ooh ! I beg your pardon - obviously I am not au fait with the fashion !! ha ha !!
May 4th, 2025
