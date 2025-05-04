Previous
Everyone's a fashionista by pusspup
Photo 757

Everyone's a fashionista

Amazing to watch the people around the quay and opera house steps. All dressed up in amazing finery for the occasion.
4th May 2025

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana
Great street shot, so much more fashionable than here.
May 4th, 2025  
JackieR
But looks at the footwear! Beautiful soft clothing and clumpy ( comfy,) trainers!
May 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Ha , well spotted @30pics4jackiesdiamond great street shot ,but obviously comfort comes first with the clumsy trainers !!
May 4th, 2025  
Wylie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond @beryl ladies I think those trainers have platforms!!
May 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
@pusspup - Ooh ! I beg your pardon - obviously I am not au fait with the fashion !! ha ha !!
May 4th, 2025  
