Previous
Photo 759
That bridge!
A close up, and if you squint, under the North (right) Pylon you can just make out Luna Park.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
2nd May 2025 2:06pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sydney
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous iconic view
May 6th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous image.
May 6th, 2025
