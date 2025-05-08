Sign up
Photo 761
Ocean colours
I just love drone shots of the ocean, the colours are so amazing.
8th May 2025
8th May 25
3
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4727
photos
240
followers
279
following
208% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
L1D-20c
Taken
19th April 2025 3:06pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
drone
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colours and patterns.
May 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Stunning
May 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Stunning… i adore the colours, your drone shots are amazing.
May 8th, 2025
