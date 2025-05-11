Previous
Through the looking glass by pusspup
Photo 764

Through the looking glass

I took this a while ago at the National Museum and on looking at it again, it seemed a bit of a surreal view onto a lilliputian land!
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely view !
May 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What great view and nicely framed.
May 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous view and shot.
May 11th, 2025  
